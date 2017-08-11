Butterflies released into the wild by local middle schoolers

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Butterflies were released into the wild on Friday in one local community after students spent weeks taking care of them.

It happened at the Farnsworth Middle School.

The Butterfly Station is a butterfly house and native plant garden run by students.

“Since we live in the Pine bush right now and it’s like globally rare and it’s endangered, we just really want to get the word out to show how important it is to save the butterflies,” Alana Lake, Intern at the Farnsworth Middle School Butterfly Station, said.

The event held on Friday also featured readings of children’s stories about monarch butterflies.