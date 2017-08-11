15 canines and troopers graduate basic school in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The K-9 unit for the New York State Troopers received their graduation certificates on Friday.

Fifteen dogs and their handlers graduated from Canine Handler Basic School. The training takes 20 weeks to complete.

“We now officially after this class, have the biggest canine unit in the nation. They can do things that we just certainly can’t do,” New York State Police Trooper Thomas Lansing Jr. said.

“Our dogs can track missing people, wanted people, we can find narcotics, we can find explosives,” New York State Police Lt. Jason Brewer said.

These dogs are trained to also keep their handlers safe.

“I’m dad, I’m number one and he’s going to make sure I’m okay at the end of the night and in return, I’m going to make sure he is okay,” Lansing Jr. said.

“I pick the officer for the dog,” Lt. Brewer said.

This leads to a very strong bond between the Canine and his handler.

“They’re not here to just do a job and a job alone they’re also here to be my partner and my family which I think builds up their drive and helps them be more successful,” Lansing Jr. said.

Like Myer here, all of the canine units are named after fallen officers.

“So he is named after Corporal Harold F. Myers. He died in 1950 in Troop G Amsterdam area in a car accident.”

The first day of work for these dogs starts on Monday, which Meyer at least seems excited for.

“As you can see he is not really a high-stress dog he gets along with everybody.”

Full list of the troopers and their canine units:

Trooper David A. Ziemba, Canine Arnie – Troop A, Canine named after Trooper Arnold T. Rasmussen

Trooper Jamie M. Gockel, Canine Lock – Troop C, Canine named after Sergeant John H. Lockhart

Trooper Peter F. Bizjack, Canine Versa – Troop F, Canine named after Investigator Joseph T. Aversa

Trooper Christopher S. Alberts, Canine Cotter –Troop F, Canine named after Investigator John F. Cotter

Trooper Thomas E. Lansing Jr., Canine Myer – Troop G, Canine named after Corporal Harold F. Myers

Trooper Scott M. Usmail, Canine Deejay – Troop H, Canine named after Trooper Donald R. Fredenburg Jr.

Trooper Lewis E. Godfroy IV, Canine Graydon – Troop K, Canine named after Trooper William T. Graydon

Trooper Atiba M. Celestine, Canine Raya – Troop NYC, Canine named after Trooper Raymond J. Chippendale

Trooper Don J. Kim, Canine Wheeler – Troop NYC, Canine named after Sergeant Harry J. Wheeler

Trooper Joseph C. Leworthy, Canine Kenny – Troop NYC, Canine named after Trooper Kenneth N. Devitt

Trooper Brady K. Ng, Canine Ria – Troop NYC, Canine named after Trooper Charles S. Dorrian

Trooper Michael M. Pappas, Canine Del – Troop NYC, Canine named after Sergeant Jeffry T. Edelson

Trooper James R. Redden, Canine Gleason – Troop NYC, Canine named after Trooper Lawrence P. Gleason