Woman in need advertises for kidney donor by placing sign in car window

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman in need of a kidney is taking it upon herself to find a donor.

Kathy TenEyck has been on dialysis. She goes five days a week, two and a half hours a day after being diagnosed with Wagner’s Disease.

Finding a transplant is hard for Kathy.

“There are no family members that can donate that have my blood type. I have a rare blood type, I either need a B or an O.”

Her daughter suggested doing something different. She told her mother to put it all out there with a sign in her car window.

“I had quite a few responses, but nothing that would match.”

On social media, people were applauding her for bringing awareness. Many are willing to help but don’t know how.

Patients can be on wait lists for years because there aren’t enough donors.

The Renal Dialysis Center in Glens Falls says donating can be life-changing.

“When someone is good enough to give a kidney it’s the best thing in the world,” Mary-Lou Wood, Register Nurse at the dialysis center, said. “They appreciate their life and the quality of their life better, take better care of themselves afterward.”

For Kathy, she doesn’t let the disease define her.

“I do all sorts of activities, ice fishing, and regular fishing.”

Where she goes, so does her machine.

Kathy’s hoping the right person will see this message so she can live her best life.

“Have more of a life, more of a freedom, and I know my grandkids want to see that.”

If you would like to help, you can contact Kathy at (518)-251-2551.