Water donations made in Mechanicville as boil water alert continues

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People in Mechanicville are still waiting for answers about their water.

They have been under a boil water advisory for about a week now with no sign of when that will be lifted.

People are now getting bottled water delivered right to their homes.

Thousands of bottles of water have been donated by DeCrescente and are being delivered throughout the Mechanicville community to those in need.

“They’re very grateful and surprised.”

Kim Dunn is helping to deliver some of that water to the elderly and disabled.

“Especially seniors they’re on a very fixed income so it’s absolutely a help to them so they don’t have to worry about how am I going to get it how am I going to pay for it.”

She also lives in the area and says although she’s under the boil water advisory her water isn’t discolored or cloudy.

“Once they came out with the boil water then we just switched to going out and buying it.”

Carmine DeCrescente says it’s their duty as a local company to help out in this time of need.

“Obviously if the community needs us, we’re here to help and we’re going to step in we’re just supporting our community.”

So far the company has brought in more than 300 pallets of water using the Community Services Center as a drop off point.

“Even behind the scenes, a lot is going on to take care of and get water fixed and get water to people who need it,” Megan Quillinan, Executive Director at Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, said.

Quillinan hopes delivering the water will ease some fears in the community.

“There will be an end in sight. This community is so tight knit and great that if we all work together we can make sure our friends and neighbors are taken care of.”

The Department of Health is assisting the city to find out what is wrong with the water and why.

A Department of Health spokesperson says they have been doing bacteria testing at commercial and private taps. So far those tests have come back negative but the boil water advisory will stay in place until they are sure everything is safe.

“They’re starting out and figuring out what’s going wrong at the plant and then they’re going from there and figure out why it’s impacting some and not others.”

Until then, Dunn and others will continue delivering water to those in need.

DeCrescente says they will continue to donate water until the advisory is lifted.

Any water that’s left over after deliveries will be available for pickup here at the community center.

If you need water or want to volunteer to deliver contact (518)-664-8322 or come by 6 South Main Street.