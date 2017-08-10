These apps can batch change your phone’s contact list

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With changes coming to the 518 area code next week, many will have to update their phone’s contact list.

While you can manually go through your contacts and add in the area code, these apps can batch update them.

iOS users: Contact Optimizer Pro

Android users: Number Fixer

On Saturday, August 19 people in the 518 will have to dial the area code. Last year, the New York Public Service Commission announced a new area code because there wouldn’t be any more available 518 numbers by 2019.

The new 838 area code only applies to new numbers.