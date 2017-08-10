People in the 518 will have to dial the area code next week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People living in the 518 will have to begin dialing the area code before making local calls next week.

On Saturday, August 19, telephone users with the 518 area code will be required to dial the area code followed by the seven digit local telephone number.

The New York Public Service Commission announced that there would no more available 518 telephone numbers by 2019. As a result, a new 838 area code has been created.

Officials say only new phone numbers will be given the new area code.