One sent to hospital after Troy home catches fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews worked to put on a fire in Troy Thursday evening.

The fire took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 173 9th St. in Troy. One home was damaged, but crews evacuated the residences on either side of the house that was on fire.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control, but they stayed on scene into the night to put out hot spots.

A young man living on the second floor of the building told NEWS10 ABC his brother, who has cerebral palsy, was taken to the hospital. Officials said his injuries were minor.

Crews believe the fire started on third floor, and they don’t think it is suspicious.

A cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews still on scene. Just talked with one young man who lives on 2nd floor. Says he's happy his family got out safely. pic.twitter.com/PUjFzORCA3 — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) August 11, 2017

Smoke still coming out of back – could be some hot spots still. Neighbors watching from across the street. pic.twitter.com/JRCd0JsVMz — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) August 11, 2017