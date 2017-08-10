National S’mores Day celebrated at Camp Chingachgook

KATTSKILL BAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s National S’mores Day.
Camp Chingachgook campers have that traditional camp experience right on Lake George.
Kids learn to kayak and shoot archery, but of course they learn how to make s’mores from the pros.
KATTSKILL BAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s National S’mores Day.
Camp Chingachgook campers have that traditional camp experience right on Lake George.
Kids learn to kayak and shoot archery, but of course they learn how to make s’mores from the pros.
Advertisement
Advertisement