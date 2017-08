GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local veterans were honored with the state’s highest award for service and valor on Thursday.

Marine Corps World War II veterans Doctor Tim Smith, Sal Famularo and Thomas Lemme received the New York State Senate Liberty Medal.

The ceremony was part of a veterans breakfast at the Glenville McDonald’s.

Senator Jim Tedisco presented the award to the veterans who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima.