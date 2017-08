ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A homeless man is facing child pornography charges after a call from a business in Rotterdam.

The business claims they found explicit photos on his cell phone.

Paul Sterman, 62, was charged with four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He was arraigned and remanded without bail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Officers do not believe Sterman had any inappropriate interactions with local kids.