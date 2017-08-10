Changes to NY’s medical marijuana program being considered

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2013, file photo, a man smokes marijuana inside his apartment where he uses a hydroponics system to grow his weed in Mexico City. The Mexican government has awarded, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, four people the first permits allowing growing and possession of marijuana for personal use. The governments medical protection agency says the permits apply only to the four plaintiffs who won a November Supreme Court ruling. The permits dont allow smoking marijuana in the presence of children, or anyone who hasnt given their consent.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State is considering updating its medical marijuana program regulations.

Officials hope some rule changes will improve program experience for patients, practitioners, and manufacturers.

The variety of products available to those with prescriptions is being expanded. Additional medicines in the form of lotions, ointments, patches, tablets, and lozenges will be allowed. Certain non-smokable forms of ground plant material will also be allowed.

Regulations would also shorten the length of the course practitioners must take to prescribe the drug.

The proposals will be published later this month and will be subject to a 30-day public comment period before they are official.

