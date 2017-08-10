Call to action after Million Dollar Beach closes again due to elevated levels of E.Coli

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A non-profit organization dedicated to protecting Lake George is now calling for state and local government officials to double down their efforts at Million Dollar Beach.

The beach was reportedly shut down on Wednesday due to elevated levels of E.Coli.

This has been happening all season and happened again last summer too.

There are different potential causes for the contamination that are being investigated. So far, there have been no determination made.

In a statement, the Fund for Lake George’s Waterkeeper says, “It is imperative that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) does everything within its power to ensure the Queen of American Lakes is protected. There needs to be more transparency… every resource should be applied to find answers to solve the problem.”