Waterford to honor local Marine killed in plane crash

By Published: Updated:

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Waterford will host a memorial ceremony for Major Caine Goyette on Wednesday, one of 16 servicemen killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi in July.

The ceremony will be held in Major Goyette’s hometown of Waterford at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The public is encouraged to attend.

Broad Street will be closed from 3rd Street to the Troy/Waterford Bridge from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for the ceremony on Wednesday.

Major Goyette became a Marine shortly after graduating from Waterford-Halfmoon high school in 1994. He then attended RPI earning a dual degree in electrical and computer systems engineering.

Goyette also has family lives in Greenville, where his funeral was held in July.

Officials have yet to determine what caused his plane to go down.

Major Goyette leaves behind a wife and two children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s