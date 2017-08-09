Waterford to honor local Marine killed in plane crash

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Waterford will host a memorial ceremony for Major Caine Goyette on Wednesday, one of 16 servicemen killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi in July.

The ceremony will be held in Major Goyette’s hometown of Waterford at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The public is encouraged to attend.

A memorial ceremony to honor Maj. Caine Goyette will be held tonight here at Waterford's Soldiers and Sailors Park. This was his hometown. pic.twitter.com/PLC5bvGu7L — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) August 9, 2017

Broad Street will be closed from 3rd Street to the Troy/Waterford Bridge from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for the ceremony on Wednesday.

Major Goyette became a Marine shortly after graduating from Waterford-Halfmoon high school in 1994. He then attended RPI earning a dual degree in electrical and computer systems engineering.

Goyette also has family lives in Greenville, where his funeral was held in July.

Officials have yet to determine what caused his plane to go down.

Major Goyette leaves behind a wife and two children.