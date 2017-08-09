Sen. Gillibrand discusses taxes, healthcare, government at HVCC town meeting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held a town meeting at Hudson Valley Community College on Wednesday in order to better address community concerns.

Those who attended asked questions on topics ranging from taxes to healthcare. Gillibrand also spoke on how people should handle the current administration.

“When regular people stand up; when you go to a town hall; when you stand outside your congressman’s office with a sign; when you make phone calls to your senators and congress people; when you go to Instagram and Facebook and Twitter, and you talk about the issue you care about; when you write letters to the editor, it actually matters,” she said.

On Thursday, the senator will hold a press conference in Fonda to announce a bipartisan bill that will make grant funding available for rural broadband projects in high need areas such as the North Country.