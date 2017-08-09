Price Chopper/Market 32 recalling deli-packed egg salad

(NEWS10) – Price Chopper and Market 32 issued a recall on store-packed Deli Department Egg Salad due to undeclared allergens.

The recall affects store-packed egg salad, and does not affect pre-packed egg salad.

The egg salad is being recalled because the bread crumb ingredient contains wheat, a known allergen but is not declared on the ingredient label.

The egg salad is not a health risk for customers without a wheat allergy.

Customers can return their affected product to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund.

For more information visit www.Pricechopper.com or call 1-800-666-7667.