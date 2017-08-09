North Korea says it released a Canadian pastor serving life sentence since 2015

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it released a Canadian pastor who has been serving a life sentence since 2015 for anti-state activities over health reasons.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Hyeon Soo Lim was released on “sick bail” following a decision by the country’s Central Court.

The agency didn’t provide further details.

Lim was convicted and sentenced in 2015 on charges of trying to use religion to destroy the North Korean system and helping U.S. and South Korean authorities lure and abduct North Korean citizens.

Lim’s release comes two months after the death of a U.S. college student shortly after he was released from North Korea in a coma.