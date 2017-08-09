Man accused of stealing mobile home four years ago arraigned

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An arraignment four years in the making for a man accused of stealing and hauling a mobile home hundreds of miles away was held Wednesday.

The wheels of justice are finally turning for Mike Bilodeau after the Washington County Sheriff’s Department locked up a man they say stole Bilodeau’s mobile home four years ago.

“Imagine a 16 by 80-foot house, taking up a large portion of the parking lot, you get there and it’s gone.”

It still surprises mobile home dealer Bilodeau how someone could sneak off with this top of the line trailer.

On Wednesday, he finally saw the accused thief Robert Brown in court.

Brown was charged with second-degree grand larceny for hauling this trailer to Pennsylvania in 2013.

“You know, when there is that kind of money involved, the audacity that somebody could try to pull this off and get away with it, really fueled my anger.”

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Brown confessed to taking the trailer in a recorded phone conversation with law enforcement.

He told police he “bought the home for $500”, yet knew it was worth more than $60,000.

The mobile home had been parked at the Big Apple Diner in Hampton.

Bilodeau was in the hospital at the time and had paid to park the trailer at the diner.

Bilodeau spent months searching for this home on wheels. He says he never expected to find it hundreds of miles away in Pennsylvania.

“Went on months of goose chases, everywhere and there was no trace of this house anywhere. We had planes looking for it.”

The mobile home is now with a proper owner thanks to Bilodeau’s perseverance.

“We sold the home after we got it back.”

He still has one thing left to find justice.

“I’m going to see to it that this person is held accountable.”

Judge Michelini says the fact that Brown has no ties to the community is concerning along with his lengthy criminal history.

Brown has arrests in both Florida and Pennsylvania.

The judge set Brown’s bail at $75,000 cash, $150,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for October 13.