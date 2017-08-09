Local students use 3D printers to create prosthetic hands

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some local students are learning how to use 3D printers while having a permanent impact on the lives of children across the world.

The students are creating prosthetic hands for local and international children and one local adult.

On Wednesday, the recipients were measured by the middle and high schoolers who will design the brand new prosthetics.

It’s all part of the Give Kids a Hand program. On Wednesday, the recipients and their families got to meet the students doing all the work for the first time.

“It took me two years to learn how to button and a cuff. It took six months to learn how to tie my shoes. It’s all the little things in life like trying to turn a door knob or work a water fountain,” Dan Frament, Troy business owner, said.

The prosthetics will be tested at the Center of Gravity before the final projects are presented on August 22.