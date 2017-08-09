Greenville man killed in one-car crash in the Town of Westerlo

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Greenville man was killed in a one-car crash in the Town of Westerlo early Wednesday morning.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department responded around 1:17 a.m. to an unknown motor vehicle crash on County Route 401 just north of Route 414.

When they arrived, deputies found the driver still trapped inside the car. Westerlo Fire Department personnel extricated the driver from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Spain of Greenville.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.