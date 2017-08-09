DEC investigating reports of ducklings run over on Great Sacandaga Lake

Related Coverage ENCON investigating ducklings being run over

GREAT SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The investigation into a potential act of animal cruelty on a popular Capital Region lake continued on Wednesday.

Now the DEC investigators have a new piece of evidence to help them find the people who allegedly ran down a group of ducklings over the weekend.

Surveillance footage from a marina on the Great Sacandaga Lake shows two jet skis coming up to gas up at around the time one man claims he saw something tragic happened on the lake.

Bob Campbell owns Edinburg Marina and showed NEWS10 ABC surveillance video from Sunday at his docks of two jet-skis coming in to get some gas.

“They came in at 10:55 and they’re leaving at 11:01.”

The pair then headed out beyond the bay.

“Doughnuts out here right now and then they’re zipping around and now they take off toward the bridge.”

Right to the spot where a witness claims he saw two young men on jet skis start to circle a group of ducklings and intentionally run them over.

Campbell says when he heard about the story he was shocked.

“Well, I thought it was heinous. I thought it was terrible that they would do that.”

That witness described the jet skis he saw at Sea-Doo Sparks and what Campbell says is shown in his video.

“It looks like a couple Sea-Doo Sparks from here.”

What’s more, the witness says what he saw happened between 10:30 and 11:30 Sunday morning.

Campbell’s video, which is accurate to about two minutes, shows these two jet skiers in the area around the same time.

“If it was right around 11 then yeah these were probably the guys.”

DEC officers are also looking at this video as potential evidence.

Campbell is crediting one of his employees for telling him he saw these two people.

“When he heard about the story, he knew immediately who it was.”

If these are the two people in question, they frequently come to the marina.

“My employee that saw this knows they come in here often for gas.”

Now all his employees are keeping a close watch to track them down.

The DEC is still continuing to investigate this and they’re asking anyone with further info to contact them immediately at (518)-897-1300.