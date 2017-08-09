Camp Abilities introducing visually impaired children to sports

By Published:

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A week-long summer camp in Saratoga Springs is teaching visually impaired children the joy of and benefits of playing sports.

 

“It’s so much fun,’ says coach Paula Kissenger. “It’s a week that I look forward to every single year.”

 

At Camp Abilities in Saratoga visually impaired kids and teens come for a one-week sleepaway camp and a chance to play all kinds of sports, from disc golf to judo.

 

Camp director Tiffany Mitrakos says many campers may be the only visually impaired child at their school.

 

“Being able to come with other kids just like them for a week is really empowering and rewarding,” says Mitrakos.

 

“Everyone here is visually impaired, so we all know what each other is going through,” says Camper Schuyler Godwin. “You never have to worry about getting picked on.”

 

Camp Abilities is a service project started by the Saratoga Lions Club, a charity which focuses on people with sight and hearing problems.

 

John McDonald, a Lions Club member, says it’s all about serving.

 

“The focus is really on sight and hearing conservation,” said McDonald, “And diabetes awareness, which is the number one cause of blindness in the world.”

 

Camp coach Alex Farrell says not only do campers learn sports, they’re also learning life lessons.

 

Applications for the camp open March 1st. There is usually a waiting list.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s