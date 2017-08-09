AMBER Alert for 3-year-old girl issued out of Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts State Police have issued an AMBER Alert out of Worcester, Mass.

Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Ella Abbortt, 3, was taken from a Worcester home by her mother, Leeann Rickheit, 38. Police said Rickheit made threats to harm the child.

Ella is described as a light skinned black female. She is about three feet tall and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and pink polka dot shirt.

Rickheit is described as a white female with light brown hair, blue eyes, 5’11” and approximately 170 pounds.

Rickheit is believed to be driving a blue, 2007 Hyundai Sonata bearing Massachusetts registration 4PG367. She has a history in the Charlton area was thought to be recently traveling on the Mass Pike in that area.

Anyone with information should contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606 or dial 911.