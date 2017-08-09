8/9 Pet Connection: Chloe

By Published:

Chloe is a 9-year-old black lab.

She is very affectionate and loves to snuggle. She has lived with kids and dogs.

Chloe would do well in any home.

Animal Protective Foundation (518) 374-3944

