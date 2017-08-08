Water woes come to an end in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Water woes in Troy are officially coming to an end on Tuesday with the completion of the city’s water infrastructure improvement project.

The project is more than a year in the making. You might remember this mess back in January of 2016 when a water main broke in northern Troy, flooding streets and forcing people out of homes.

The problems didn’t end there. People in the area dealt with days with low or no water pressure and complications that come with construction.

“January of 2016 was my worst nightmare,” Supervisor of Troy Public Utilities Chris Weyland said.

A nightmare Weyland can finally wake up from.

“This pipe will produce water into the very distant future.”

With the turn of a valve, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden officially opening the newly constructed water main for service.

“The new 36-inch line that we installed replaces that line and expands the capacity and the reliability of our drinking water system for 135,000 customers that we serve in Troy and around the Capital Region,” Mayor Patrick Madden said.

Pieces of the old line showed how badly it was in need of the multi-million dollar repairs. The main was more than 100 years old.

“To give you some perspective Teddy Roosevelt was in the White House, Utah wasn’t even a state yet nor was Arizona or Oklahoma, so this is a critical line in our system,” Mayor Madden said.

Despite more than a year of traffic and water pressure headaches for the area, the city says the project was mostly positive experience. Most of it paid for by a $3.2 million state grant.

“I have never been more impressed with a government agency that I was with EFC,” Mayor Madden said. “We were supported and we were encouraged every step of the way they fully understood what we were up against and they bent over backward to secure the funding for this work.”

Track advisories remain in effect for Northern Drive with overnight road closures expected for road paving this month.