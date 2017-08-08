Report: North Korea is making missile-ready nuclear warheads

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/AP) – According to a report by the Washington Post, North Korea is now making missile-ready nuclear weapons.

U.S. Intelligence officials concluded in a confidential assessment that North Korea now has up to 60 nuclear weapons. The missiles would be small enough to fit in its ballistic missiles.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions to punish North Korea, including a ban on coal and other exports worth $1 billion.

North Korea says it will launch “thousands-fold” revenge against the United States over the new sanctions.

The sanctions come after North Korea launched intercontinental ballistic launches.

