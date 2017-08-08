Registered sex offender facing new charges

Related Coverage Police: Sex offender accused of harassing mother and her children

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of following a woman and her child at Peebles Park last month is facing new charges.

Green Island Police say after William Goodman was arrested, they learned that he also failed to register his internet accounts.

Goodman is also accused of frightening a woman who was with her child in the park and introducing himself as “Mike’ and asking if she “loved her children.”

Goodman is a violent sex offender who was convicted back in 1992.

He was just released in May.