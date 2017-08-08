Police: Sex offender had Facebook account with fake name

By Published:

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest a level 2 sex offender they say failed to report internet usage as required by law.

Police say Leo Curry, 44, of Fultonville, had a Facebook account using a fictitious name and failed to report the internet account with the New York Sex Offender Registry or law enforcement.

Curry was charged with failing to report an internet account within ten calendar days.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s