Police: Sex offender had Facebook account with fake name

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest a level 2 sex offender they say failed to report internet usage as required by law.

Police say Leo Curry, 44, of Fultonville, had a Facebook account using a fictitious name and failed to report the internet account with the New York Sex Offender Registry or law enforcement.

Curry was charged with failing to report an internet account within ten calendar days.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.