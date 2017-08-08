Police: ‘Less than 100 slobs’ littering islands on Great Sacandaga Lake

By Published:

SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says they are fed up with people mistreating public areas on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

Police say trash and human and animal waste were left all over Sand Island.

With thousands of people coming out to the lake to enjoy its beauty, police say there are less than  “100 slobs who don’t respect.”

Great Sacandaga Littering

They also point out to safety hazards that come with the trash and ask everyone to do their part to keep the islands clean.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s