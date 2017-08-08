Police: ‘Less than 100 slobs’ littering islands on Great Sacandaga Lake

SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says they are fed up with people mistreating public areas on the Great Sacandaga Lake.
Police say trash and human and animal waste were left all over Sand Island.
With thousands of people coming out to the lake to enjoy its beauty, police say there are less than “100 slobs who don’t respect.”
Great Sacandaga Littering
Great Sacandaga Littering x
They also point out to safety hazards that come with the trash and ask everyone to do their part to keep the islands clean.