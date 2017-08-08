Peerless Pool closing early for renovation project

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A more than 50-year-old summertime spot at the Saratoga Spa State Park is about to get a facelift.

The commissioner of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation gave a tour of the Peerless Pool Complex to announce a multi-million dollar renovation project.

The current bathhouse, built in 1962, is in poor condition and is seen as difficult to navigate, especially for young children.

The work that would ordinarily take at least a year is being fast tracked.

The pool is set to close at the end of Sunday, August 13 so that work can begin Monday the 14th. They are shooting for a reopen date by summer of 2018.

Victoria pool will stay open.

Fees will be dropped to $2 for adults and $1 for children starting the first day Peerless closes.

