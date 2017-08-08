NY announces funding to help food pantries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Food pantries in the Capital Region are getting state help to stock their shelves.

Seven organizations will split nearly $6 million in emergency food assistance. It’s part of a statewide funding award to benefit more than 2,600 food pantries in the state.

With that money, more than 216 million meals can be served a year to low-income residents.

The organizations splitting the money in the Capital Region are Capital Roots, The Food Bank Association of New York, The Regional Foodbank of Northeast New York, Trinity Alliance, The Commission on Economic Opportunity, Schenectady Inner City Ministry and the Comfort Food of Washington County.