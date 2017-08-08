Man convicted of killing 17-year-old girl in Schenectady sentenced to 25 years to life

Related Coverage Man accused of killing 17-year-old girl in Schenectady found guilty on all counts

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man convicted of killing a local teenager in Schenectady last year has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Raekwon Stover was found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Medina Knowles last September in her Schenectady apartment.

Prosecutors say Stover was a pimp and was prostituting Medina and when she didn’t show up for a “date” he set out to find her and kill her.

Medina’s mother and uncle will both gave victim impact statements in court on Tuesday.

Medina’s mother says she has not had a restful day or night since the day her daughter was murdered. She says she hears the gunfire repeat in her head over and over and all of her children are all hurt so badly.

Raekwon wipes away tears as Medina's mother leaves the courtroom crying pic.twitter.com/92DUNu4261 — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) August 8, 2017

Medina’s uncle says Medina did not deserve to be taken so cruelly and so early in life.

His sentence of 25 to life will follow with a consecutive sentence of 1 1/3-4 years in prison.