Cheetos restaurant opening in New York

NEW YORK (CNN) – Cheetos fans are going to love a “cheesy” new restaurant in New York.

“The spotted cheetah” will be a ‘pop-up’ restaurant that serves up nothing but Cheeto-infused treats like, Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs, and spicy Cheetos nachos.

There will also be desserts, including Cheetos-Sweetos Cheesecake and cheddar-Cheetos apple crepes.

“The spotted cheetah” will only be open August 15th to August 17th.

If you are interested how to make items on the menu, you can get a free cookbook at the spotted cheetah.com.

