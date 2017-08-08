Former bowling alley co-owner accused of sharing child porn sentenced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Marvin Sontz appeared for his sentencing emotionless Tuesday morning. The former high school coach and Del Lanes Bowling Alley co-owner will not only serve two years in prison but also 10 years of post-release supervision.

Sontz will also have to register as a sex offender.

In addition to hearing from the judge in court, the victim’s mother also read a powerful impact statement.

NEWS 10 ABC is not showing her face on camera to protect the young victim’s identity. She says her daughter has been forever impacted by the trauma caused by Sontz.

“For months, my daughter was afraid to leave the house. She was afraid that we would run into Mr. Sontz and that he would try to harm her. We started out on small road trips and she constantly looked over her shoulder it was very difficult to watch. No matter what I said I couldn’t reassure that she was ok.”

Our cameras also caught up with the victim’s mother outside the courtroom following the sentencing.

The victim’s mother says that she is grateful that her daughter did not have to take part in proceedings to protect her privacy; however, as far as punishment goes, she says she wishes Sontz got more jail time.

“I wanted time served and a registry to protect other children from what maybe could happen down the road. I wanted it to be for life not a level one where they just have to register for a couple of years.”

The bowling alley has separated all ties with Sontz.