Wreckage of US military plane found off Australia, three marines on board presumed dead

SYDNEY (AP) – Officials say the submerged wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft has been found two days after it crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia.

Three Marines who were on board the plane remain missing and are presumed dead.

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne says an Australian Navy ship helped locate the wreckage of the MV-22 Osprey on Monday off the coast of Queensland state.

Marine officials say the aircraft was conducting regularly scheduled operations on Saturday when it crashed into the water.

The Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said a navy dive team plans to start the process of recovering the plane Monday night.