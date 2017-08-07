Wreckage of US military plane found off Australia, three marines on board presumed dead

By Published: Updated:
In this April 22, 2015 photo, a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey comes in for a landing at Miami International Airport before a presidential visit, in Miami. A fatal crash of a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft in Hawaii has renewed safety concerns in Japan, where more of the Ospreys will be deployed. A tilt-rotor MV-22 Osprey caught fire after a hard landing on Sunday, May 17, 2015, killing one Marine and injuring 21 others at Bellows Air Force Station on Hawaiis main island of Oahu. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SYDNEY (AP) – Officials say the submerged wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft has been found two days after it crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia.

Three Marines who were on board the plane remain missing and are presumed dead.

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne says an Australian Navy ship helped locate the wreckage of the MV-22 Osprey on Monday off the coast of Queensland state.

Marine officials say the aircraft was conducting regularly scheduled operations on Saturday when it crashed into the water.

The Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said a navy dive team plans to start the process of recovering the plane Monday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s