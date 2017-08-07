Woman with local ties in Ill. mental facility may be released

Related Coverage Nassau mom found not guilty of killing 4-year old daughter

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (NEWS10) – A Nassau mom sentenced to 100 years in a mental facility for killing her young daughter now has the chance to be released.

Cindy Perlin never knew Marci Webber to be violent, so she was surprised in November 2010 when police accused Webber of killing her own child.

“I never in a million years would have thought that she was the perpetrator in a homicide,” Perlin said. “This was just totally out of character. She loved all her children.”

Police said Webber stabbed her 4-year-old daughter Maggie to death and then tried to kill herself while staying at her mother’s home in Bloomingdale, Ill. In 2012, a judge found Webber not guilty by reason of insanity and ordered her to receive treatment at a state mental facility for up to 100 years.

“She never would have done that, but her mind was altered,” Perlin said.

Perlin began seeing Webber as a patient in 2002. Perlin said Webber had been taking multiple psychiatric medications for years and had a sudden withdrawal resulting in a state of psychosis.

“She thought she was protecting her daughter; that the only way to protect her was to kill her,” Perlin said.

Webber believed her daughter was going to be raped and sold as a sex slave.

“She didn’t know what she was doing,” Perlin said.

Webber’s medications weren’t taken into account during the trial, but she’s hoping they are now. A court hearing is scheduled for September in which she hopes to be released.

“Under the law, you can’t be held when you’re no longer mentally ill and dangerous, and she has not been mentally ill or dangerous for many years,” Perlin explained.

Perlin said the proof is in a June report from Webber’s doctors that state she’s ready to leave.

“I think she should have been discharged a long time ago,” Perlin said.

Webber’s hearing is scheduled for September 26 in Illinois. Perlin said Webber hopes to move to Arizona where her father, who is terminally ill, lives.