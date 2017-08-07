Union donates $1K to Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

By Published:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The family who helped restore the Fulton County Snowmobile Patrol Unit isn’t done yet.

The parents of Henry Ross III have been collecting donations to support the dormant unit and honor their son who died in a snowmobile accident just before Christmas last year.

The Corrections Officers Union presented the department with a $1,000 check in Ross’ name.

This isn’t the first donation to restart the patrol. In May, Ross’ parents donated two snowmobiles and a trailer. They’ve also used donations to purchase equipment for the Mayfield Fire Department to replace a 20-year-old snowmobile used for rescue and recovery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s