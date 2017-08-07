Union donates $1K to Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The family who helped restore the Fulton County Snowmobile Patrol Unit isn’t done yet.

The parents of Henry Ross III have been collecting donations to support the dormant unit and honor their son who died in a snowmobile accident just before Christmas last year.

The Corrections Officers Union presented the department with a $1,000 check in Ross’ name.

This isn’t the first donation to restart the patrol. In May, Ross’ parents donated two snowmobiles and a trailer. They’ve also used donations to purchase equipment for the Mayfield Fire Department to replace a 20-year-old snowmobile used for rescue and recovery.