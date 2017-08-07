Uber brings Project Jumpstart to New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ridesharing service Uber is bringing more than jobs to the Capital Region, they’re also bringing a community giving program called Project Jumpstart.

It’s up to Uber drivers, people who live in and around the Capital Region, to apply for sponsorship for causes important to them.

“Project Jumpstart will support local causes that are most important to drivers who partner with Uber,” said Danielle Filson, Uber Spokesperson. “We encourage drivers with a cause they care about to submit nominations for a chance to receive funding for local community initiatives across New York State.”

Every three months, driver partners can submit an application and Uber will award up to $30,000 in funding each business quarter.

The number of winners each month may vary based on size and scope of projects submitted. Download an application.