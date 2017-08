ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A survey by RetailMeNot found that 90 percent of parents are stressed about the upcoming back-to-school season.

The main reason, according to the survey, is financial concerns. Fifty-percent said they were concerned about how much money they would have to spend, 43 percent over finding the best deals, and 33 percent said setting up a budget was causing them to worry.

RetailMeNot created the following infographic highlighting key findings in its survey: