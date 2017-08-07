Sen. Gillibrand to host town hall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is visiting the Capital Region and is ready to answer your questions.

She’s hosting a town hall at Hudson Valley Community College’s McDonough Sports Complex gymnasium.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

It will be the fifth of several town halls Sen. Gillibrand is hosting across the state.

Questions from constituents could range from health care to jobs and the economy.

Sen. Gillibrand has also been very vocal in the past about local issues like the PFOA water contamination crisis in Hoosick Falls.

All are welcome at the event but space is limited so admittance will be on a first-come, first serve basis.

To ensure that you have a seat, you can RSVP online.