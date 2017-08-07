Police: Man arrested after carjacking vehicle on I-890

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say carjacked a vehicle on I-890 just east of Exit 5 on Friday.

Police say a woman was getting on I-890 eastbound when a man, who was running in the roadway, grabbed onto the bed of her pickup truck and climbed in.

Jose Colon, 47, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is accused of then prying open her rear window and tried to enter the truck. The driver, fearing for her safety, exited the vehicle. Police say Colon fled the scene after trying to figure out how to operate the manual transmission.

A good Samaritan who noticed the incident stopped and assisted the victim.

A short time later, police responded to a collision in the area of 1848 Watt Street in Schenectady. Police say when they arrived, they found that the pickup truck struck a garbage truck and then a parked vehicle before becoming disabled.

Colon was located hiding behind a building located at 1848 Watt Street. Police say he surrendered himself at the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Colon was charged with second-degree robbery, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic and vehicle violations. He was arraigned and remanded to Schenectady County Jail.

State Police was assisted by the Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, and the Schenectady Fire Department.