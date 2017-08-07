Police looking to locate wanted sex offender

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are looking to locate a wanted sex offender.

Police say Jason Burnash, 36, is wanted by the Albany Police Department for the charge of duty to register and verify an address change/sex offender. Burnash has a felony conviction for possessing child pornography.

Burnash is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, 6′ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has a tattoo around his right eye and tattoos on his neck.

Police say Burnash is known to frequent the City of Albany and the City of Rensselaer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at (518)-462-8039.