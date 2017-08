EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been transported to the hospital via helicopter after a one-car rollover crash Monday morning.

The accident took place on Route 113, just north of Route 54 around 5:46 a.m. Monday.

State Police are now investigating the crash.

