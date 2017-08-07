One person killed in Queensbury crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person was killed and another seriously injured in a three car crash in Queensbury.

It happened on Route 149 Monday morning.

A tractor trailer collided with an SUV and a car near Oxbow Hill Road. Police say the tractor trailer was hit so hard it was knocked off the road and into an embankment.

The victims that were in the SUV are local but their names are not being released at this time.

Investigators say the SUV veered into the eastbound lane and hit the tractor trailer head-on.

A helicopter was called in to bring one person to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer and the other car were not hurt.

The road is still closed and the cause of the crash is under investigation.