NY pharmacies to begin providing NARCAN

By Published:
In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015 photo a nasal administered dose of Narcan is seen in school nurse Kathleen Gage's Pilgrim High School office Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, in Warwick, R.I. A new state law requires middle schools and high schools to stock Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose of drugs such as heroin or prescription painkillers.(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State is trying to get a life saving drug into the hands of more people.

Naloxone, or NARCAN, can help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Beginning on Wednesday, people with healthcare coverage will receive up to $40 co-payment assistance when buying naloxone.

Uninsured individuals and those without prescription coverage can still receive the drug at no cost through New York’s network of registered opioid overdose prevention programs.

Over 2,000 pharmacies in the state will provide NARCAN. Those at risk of an overdose or their family members and friends can get naloxone in participating pharmacies without a prescription.

 

