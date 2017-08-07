Man wanted for public lewdness, approaching women in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is wanted for accosting young women while performing lewd acts on himself.

Police believe the same man may have tried to abduct another woman while she was out on a walk.

Troy Police say they were able to connect both incidents to one another thanks to good descriptions of the suspect and images from city cameras.

Police say the first alleged crime occurred Saturday, July 29th around 3:50 a.m. That’s closing time for many of the bars near Broadway and 3rd Street.

That’s when a group of women walking to their vehicle told police they had been approached by a man performing a lewd act on himself.

Police pulled these photos off a nearby city camera.

They believe the same man was behind an attempted abduction that occurred a few days later.

On August 2nd, two young women walking this path toward the Poestenkill Gorge say a man approached them who was also performing a lewd act on himself. The women claim the man tried to assault and abduct one of them, but police say the pair fought the man off and they were able to escape.

Based on the women’s description, police believe the same man was involved in both incidents.

“It’s very disturbing.”

This resident who lives near the entrance to the gorge didn’t want to be identified, but she did say want to express her concern.

The woman says it frightens her that this is happening in her own backyard.

The man in the photo is described as a 6’2” to 6’4” tall black male weighing between 225 to 250 pounds. He is bald with a dark complexion with light facial hair.

Police say he is associated with a newer model black Nissan Altima.

Police say the media coverage has generated leads although they haven’t made an arrest.

If you know anything about this case you’re asked to give police a call.