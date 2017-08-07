Man sentenced for threatening to shoot up VA hospital in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a 59-year-old western New York man has been sentenced to time already served for threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Albany.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Robert Seifert, of Canandaigua, was also sentenced last Thursday in federal court in Albany to three years of supervised release.

Seifert spent more than a year in jail after being arrested in July 2016 and charged with making an interstate threat to injure another person.

Seifert admitted making a phone call the previous month to a Veterans Crisis Line operator in Portland, Oregon, during which he stated he had an Uzi and wanted to “kill everybody” at the Stratton Veterans Affairs Hospital in Albany.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 31.