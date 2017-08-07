Man sentenced for threatening to shoot up VA hospital in NY

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a 59-year-old western New York man has been sentenced to time already served for threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Albany.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Robert Seifert, of Canandaigua, was also sentenced last Thursday in federal court in Albany to three years of supervised release.

Seifert spent more than a year in jail after being arrested in July 2016 and charged with making an interstate threat to injure another person.

Seifert admitted making a phone call the previous month to a Veterans Crisis Line operator in Portland, Oregon, during which he stated he had an Uzi and wanted to “kill everybody” at the Stratton Veterans Affairs Hospital in Albany.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 31.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s