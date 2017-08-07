Malta hosts wreath laying ceremony on National Purple Heart Day

By Published:

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One Saratoga County community joined others across the nation on National Purple Heart Day to remember those who served the United States.

The Town of Malta held a wreath laying ceremony at the town hall Monday afternoon to pay tribute to those who were wounded or killed while serving in the military.

“Malta has a history of being very supportive of America and it’s freedom,” Malta Town Supervisor Vincent DeLucia said. “Going back to Revolutionary War days, we had Dunning Street parade grounds that military people during war marched and practiced in preparation to go to battle.”

National Purple Heart Day is held each year on August 7. The Purple Heart was first created on August 7, 1782 by George Washington. At that time it was called the Badge of Military Merit.

 

