MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police were called to a Mechanicville residence Monday night.

Police responded to 42 Grove St. around 8:45 p.m. Monday. A command center was established at the scene.

Police confirmed to NEWS10 ABC they are investigating a shooting.

#BREAKING: @SaratogaSheriff confirms to me police are investigating a shooting in Mechanicville on Grove St. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/HhqTZvKwzi — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 8, 2017

#BREAKING: Large police presence on Grove St in Mechanicville. Focus is on yellow home to left in photo. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/JFCwNwXoYN — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 8, 2017

