Bipartisan experts urge next steps on health care push

WASHINGTON (AP) – A group of conservative and liberal health policy experts are pressing Congress and the Trump administration to quickly shore up coverage under President Barack Obama’s health care law.

They say lawmakers should continue federal subsidies to insurers that President Donald Trump has threatened to block. The money helps low- and middle-income people afford coverage.

They want the government to urge people to sign up for policies and help them enroll. The administration has signaled it might curtail those outreach efforts.

The experts also want the administration and Congress to take steps to make sure people will have coverage available in counties that may have no insurers next year in federal and state insurance exchanges created by Obama’s statute.

The group includes policy analysts and former Democratic and Republican health officials.