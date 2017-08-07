8/7 Pet Connection: TJ

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (518) 434-8128
NEW YORK (AP) — Evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump on Monday requested a meeting with Pope Francis over a recent critical arti…
Sponsored by:
TJ is a 12-year-old Boston Terrier.
He loves children but not other dogs. He has lived in a home with cats and children.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.